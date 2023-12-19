Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.