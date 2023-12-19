Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $916,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

