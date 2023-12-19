Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after acquiring an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

IP opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

