Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

