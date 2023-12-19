Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $862,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.