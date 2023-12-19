Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $862,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- New hires could suddenly send these 3 automotive stocks higher
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.