Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

