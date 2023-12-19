Dora Factory (new) Price Tops $0.0801 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $43.03 million and approximately $345,077.19 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.08132522 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $354,952.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

