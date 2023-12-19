Douglas A. Pertz Buys 5,250 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vestis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $20.25.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vestis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth about $14,714,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.