Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,172 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $227.56 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

