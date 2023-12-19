Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 110,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.72 and a 200-day moving average of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

