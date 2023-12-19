Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

