Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $302.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $303.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

