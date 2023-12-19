Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.