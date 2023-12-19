Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,526 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,930,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.