Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

