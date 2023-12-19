Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $222.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.05.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

