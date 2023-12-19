Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $196.81 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

