Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

