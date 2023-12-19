Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,688 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gladstone Land worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LAND opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.04 million, a PE ratio of -48.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -193.10%.

Gladstone Land Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

