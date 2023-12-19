Dunedin Enterprise (DNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on January 19th

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:DNE opened at GBX 513 ($6.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.11 and a beta of 0.44. Dunedin Enterprise has a 1 year low of GBX 472.90 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 522.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 543.89.
