Dunedin Enterprise (DNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on January 19th

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Enterprise Price Performance

LON:DNE opened at GBX 513 ($6.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.11 and a beta of 0.44. Dunedin Enterprise has a 1 year low of GBX 472.90 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 522.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 543.89.

Get Dunedin Enterprise alerts:

About Dunedin Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.