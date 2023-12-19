Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.31.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.