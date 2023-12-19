Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,746 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

