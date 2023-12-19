Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 202.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $477.14. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

