Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

