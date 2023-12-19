Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 46 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $302.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $303.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.67. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.