Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,677 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $259.80 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.