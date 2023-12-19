Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.