Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $543.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

