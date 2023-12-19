Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.121 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.