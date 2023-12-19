Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 463,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 109,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $196.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

