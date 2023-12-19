Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

