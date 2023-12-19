Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Up 3.7 %
Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.87.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.