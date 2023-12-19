Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 3.7 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.