Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

EA opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

