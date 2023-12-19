Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 386,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Emerald has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Emerald by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Emerald by 20.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Emerald by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

