Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

Several research firms have commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 311,028 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161,391 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

