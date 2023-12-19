Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 311,028 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.