Empire to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.
Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
