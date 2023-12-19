Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

