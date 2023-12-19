EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $24.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.93 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EngageSmart by 106.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

