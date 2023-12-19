Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Up 3.7 %
Enservco stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
