Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Up 3.7 %

Enservco stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.