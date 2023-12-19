Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $294.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $300.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.69.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 65.96% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

In other news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester purchased 45,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,362,291.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Enstar Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

