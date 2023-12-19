Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.