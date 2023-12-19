Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 243,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

