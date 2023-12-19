EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $300.67 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

