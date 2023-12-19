Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

