Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 2,137 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $64,152.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.07%. Research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 236.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

