Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Sells $47,700.00 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $40,400.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.31. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 497,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 351,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 804,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

