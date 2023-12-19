FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $458.19 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $466.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.