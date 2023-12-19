Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
FSLY stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
