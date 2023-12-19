Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of AGM opened at $180.98 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
