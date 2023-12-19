Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 96.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 101.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $4,708,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $180.98 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

